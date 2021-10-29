Advertisement

In a very stern and unequivocal condemnation, the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, (Ph.D. Harvard) Okwadike Igbo has voiced his opinion about the arbitrary moves being made to stop the official opening of Anambra Airport.

In a Press Release in Abuja on the subject, Dr Ezeife queried the rationale behind the moves to cancel the official opening of the Anambra Airport and contended that Nigeria as country has always faced one challenge or another, and that what is happening in the Southeast is a lame excuse to contemplate the outright stoppage of the official opening of the Airport..

“I have looked at the whole scenario, and found that it looks like politically motivated; and this is definitely wrong; Okwadike said.

Speaking further, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife advised all the relevant Authorities to ensure that the right things are done, and that none of them fall under any kind of pressure to thwart what is a developmental agenda for Nigeria.

“Anambra Airport has being going on under construction for a long time, and I was informed that all the relevant Authorities have given their certification at one point or the other, so what is the problem now;” Okwadike queried.