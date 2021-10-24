Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election, RT. Rev’d Johnson Ekwe, Anglican Bishop of Niger West, Diocese on the Niger, has condemned what he called “Satanic Denominationalism” politics in the state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The bishop in his sermon on the theme “Be Strong In The Lord” at the Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) in Awka on Sunday, said leadership should be inclusiveness and not denominational differences.

“We need men like Gideon in the Bible as a leader who seeks God’s face, who receive authority from God, and who will take care of God’s people without prejudice.

“What I saw in Anambra today is anomalous and that nonsense must stop for the state to develop,” Ekwe said.

He said what the state needed most is not about Christain of any denomination, but leadership who seeks the face of God first in all dealings for guidance.

“Leaders and the led should come back to God, pray and at the same time let there be restitution on the part of leadership.

“Somebody who said he is a Christian and did not see another Anambra person as somebody who is not made by God.

“You don’t have to belong to my church to be treated well or discriminited against. This is not what our Bible is preaching.

“If I am elected a governor of people, even as a Anglican Bishop, I take responsibility of the Anglicans, Catholics and Pentecostals or any other religion, this should be paramount, not I am from this religion.

“As a Bishop of souls of men, when you become governor of Anambra state, you should be broad minded, you should take care of God’s people irrespective of church denomination or religion.

“The native doctor or any person as long as he or she is an Anambra man or woman should be taken good care of.

“The Christians should be prayerful, that is our base. We should always participate in politics and then we should not be gullible.

“Politicians will come with bags of rice, money and all kinds of thing, if they buy you now, when they spend such money, by the time they get there, they will recover they money they have expended.

“So even if somebody gives bags of rice, it should buy your conscience, so during the time to vote, vote according to your conscience, good conscience,

“Our vote will count on Nov. 6 and any politcian not prepared to govern should not win and have access to Anambra government house, Awka,” he bishop affirmed.

He, however, decried the challenges of insecurity, dichotomy in the christiandom, tribalism, discrimination, unemployment and ethnic agitations because of neglect in the nation.

Bishop Ekwe urged the governors of various states in the country to be alive to their responsibilities of securing lives and properties of people.

Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Nigeria and Bishop of Diocese of Awka, the Most Rev’d Alexander Ibezim said that the event was not political but aimed at praying and to seek God face concerning the nation, the church and Anambra state, especially the guber election in the state.

“We are here to receive mercy for our own lives and ministry and to receive greater grace for the work ahead,” he said.

Dignitaries are the event including Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, guber candidate of APGA and his running mate, Sen. Andy Uba, guber candidate of APC, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Accord Party candidate who made a pledge of N1million and Chief Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance was represented.

This is the 8th edition of the event and Gov. Willie Obiano, a Catholic had not attended even once, but continued to send a representative.