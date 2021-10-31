Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Barely six days to the Anambra state governorship election, youth leaders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Njikoka Local Government Area, have dumped their parties and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The youths leaders decamped to PDP with over 3000 supporters.

Advertisement

They announced their movement to the PDP at an event that took place at Igweubuike School, Abagana when the party held its governorship campaign rally in Njikoka Local Government Area.

The Youth Leader of APGA in Njikoka, Hon. Chike Uzuegbunam and the Chairman of the Youth Directorate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Njikoka, Hon Anthony Okafor, led the defectors from their respective parties.

According to Uzuegbunam, who decamped with thousands of APGA members, they decided to leave the party because of the vision and inclusiveness within the PDP and the focus of Ozigbo to lift the state to a greater height.

Okafor led thousands of YPP youths from the 18 wards in the local government area to the PDP.

In his address at the rally, Ozigbo described the forthcoming election as; “the perfect opportunity for Anambra people to change their story.

“This election presents a perfect opportunity for us to change our story, effect lasting change and raise the bar of governance in Nigeria.

“We have identified security as the number one priority of Anambra people because no business can thrive in an unsafe environment.

“His Excellency Peter Obi did an outstanding job in revamping the state’s security architecture and we will borrow a leaf from his blueprint.

“This is your project, and you must play an active role in ensuring that we make a strong statement on November 6.

“Come out and vote and make your voices heard through the ballot,” Ozigbo said.

Speaking at the rally, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi, assured that Ozigbo would put a smile on the faces of the Anambra people if elected.

“Valentine will work for you. I have tested him and I can guarantee that he is a diligent hard worker and will make Anambra blossom again,” Obi said.