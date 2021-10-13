Advertisement

• Assures safe and secure electoral process in Anambra state

By Favour Goodness

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the commitment of the Force to securing the public space and upholding the democratic values ahead of the Nov. 6 Anambra state gubernatorial election.

Advertisement

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The IGP gave the assurance on Wednesday, during a strategic meeting held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force Squadrons in the country.

A statement signed by Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said that the meeting was part of efforts to specifically contain the activities of criminal elements in the South-East and particularly guarantee a safe and secure environment for the elections.

According to him, the IGP further stated that the leadership of the Force has commenced the reorganization, re-equipping, training and re-orientation of the PMF with the goal of strengthening its operational capacity and re-situating the unit to accomplish the task of confronting violent crimes in the country.

“The IGP charged the Squadron Commanders to upscale their supervisory roles to ensure their personnel demonstrate high level of professionalism, firmness, courage and respect for human rights while carrying out their duties,” he added.

He said the IGP noted that the Nigeria Police Force in the coming days will be implementing a robust national security action plan to refocus the internal security dynamics of the country in addition to securing the electoral processes in the Anambra state gubernatorial election.

“It included the protection of personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and critical national infrastructure.

“The IGP noted that the Police Mobile Force, will as usual, form a critical component of the operational plan, to deter any subversive elements that could threaten or disrupt the smooth conduct of the election.

“The IGP reiterated that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to combat all forms of criminality and violent crimes including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and violent extremism, amongst others, across the country,” Mba stated.