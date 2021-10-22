Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The 18 candidates contesting the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election are expected to sign a peace pact to ensure a violence-free election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The peace deal will be brokered by the National Peace Committee chaired by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Nov. 4 in Awka.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the commission had published the notice of poll in its state and local government offices in line with Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Okoye, who said the commission was satisfied with the current level of preparations, said all non-sensitive materials have been delivered in readiness for the election.

He said, “Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the law and the guidelines for the deployment of polling agents.

“Only duly accredited polling agents will be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres