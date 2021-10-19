Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As the Anambra state governorship election draws near, flagbearer of the Action Alliance (AA), one of the leading political parties in the election, Chief Ben Etiaba, has assured the electorate that a vote for him would be a solid investment in their brighter future.

He also promised the voters to not only shun money bag politics but strive to cast their votes for him as a governor who would provide them with effective and quality leadership and generally “fix our broken land”.

Etiaba’s promises and assurances to Anambra people were contained in the statement of commitment issued by the Communications Directorate of his Campaign Council.

Ifeanacho Atusiubah, Director Communications of his Campaign Organization, told the voters of Anambra state that with Chief Etiaba, the ‘Eagle’ of their salvation ‘Has Landed’, adding that he would transform the state in a fashion Dubai, Singapore, and other great nations and enclaves have been transformed.

Etiaba stated that “Dubai had nothing, but Anambra has everything. When Sheikh Rashid Ibn Al Matthum, the Oxford University-trained administrator and military strategist chanced upon Dubai, he changed the narrative.

“By quality and effective leadership, he took Dubai to the zenith. Same for Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew, he took Singapore from the third world to the first world.

“It tells us that quality leadership is it and Ben Etiaba is a life student of great leadership, a protege of great administrators. Anambra has everything but has not always been lucky with its leaders. The Ben Etiaba leadership module promises an Anambra State that will get it right once again.

“A vote for Ben Etiaba, ‘IFE ANAMBRA’ will certainly usher in a golden era for ‘The Light of the Nation’. Indeed Ben will fix our broken land. Yes, he will!”, the statement said.