From Chuks Collins, Awka

A coalition of thirty-four (34) different youth organizations in Anambra State, led by Comrade Uchechukwu Ekpere Paul has thrown their full weight behind the Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate in the forthcoming November 6,2021 election Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

The public endorsement which came at a well-attended ceremony in Awka yesterday has bolstered the confidence of the party chairman, Chief Uche Ugorji that Okonkwo would win the election.

Appreciating the youth groups for what he saw as their bold and courageous move, Ugorji who is also the state chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), promised that ZLP and her candidate will partner with the youths in running an government when elected into power.

He therefore charged them to sustain mobilization and sensitization of electorate in their various communities on the need to come out and vote for ZLP candidate.

Ugorji informed the Youths that Okonkwo’s policy framework is focussed on job creation and youth empowerment programmes, tailored to reduce crime rate and increase productivity, economic growth and development of the State.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure the election is conducted under a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.

The National President/Convener, Coalition of Anambra State Youth Organisations, Comrade Uchechukwu Ekpere Paul, who spoke on behalf of others, said youths of Anambra state are endorsing Dr. Okonkwo, because, he is a leader who will help in securing a brighter future for the youths and generations to come. And that his electoral Manifesto geared towards youth development and empowerment.

While rating him as the most prefferd person for the number one seat, boosted that Okonkwo, if given the opportunity to governed, he will turn Anambra around as an industrial hub of West Africa.