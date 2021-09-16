Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by liberator and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to distance ourselves from the alleged killing of an Anglican priest in Nkwere LGA of Imo State on Tuesday. IPOB has nothing to do with such barbarity. Anyone pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for such dastardly act is only doing so to demonise IPOB. We don’t Kill let alone a priest is not part of our mandate.

It makes no sense to associate IPOB which is a peaceful movement with such carnivorous behaviour. It will be unfair for people to finger IPOB for crimes committed by government hoodlums most times sponsored by security agencies and enemies to portray us in the bad light.

IPOB as a responsible organization has respect for the sanctity of human lives. We have no hands whatsoever in such killing.

We have since suspended Monday sit-at-homes on Mondays and no other sit at home order on Friday but some miscreants living in Europe claiming what they are not sponsored by overzealous politicians to destroy Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are working with the security agencies to ensure that they succeed torturing innocent Biafrans in the name of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home. We have set up a taskforce to deal with such hooligans. My fellow Biafrans there is no crack in IPOB and there is no sit at home order again this week until the day our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court and our people must disregard any statement that is not from our media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful, our intention is different from those agents making statements on IPOB order but they will soon regret their actions.

IPOB is not going to order sit at home on Friday again because our people have suffered a lot but agent of darkness living in Europe thinks he can succeed but it’s little time he will realize that we are smarter and intelligent than him. Our people should go their normal business on Friday there is no more sitting at home order from IPOB.

It is not in our DNA to kill ordained priest who was not in any way working against Biafran restoration. We want to make it categorically clear that Nigeria security agencies created unknown gunmen which are select Fulani terrorists operating in the name of unknown gunmen.

We raised alarm before that Nigeria Government and Imo State government headed by Supreme Court Administrator, Hope Uzodinma created these vampires who are operating to demonise IPOB and ESN so as to create the impression in the minds of gullible people that IPOB is killing their people just to sow the seed of enemity between us and the masses. Their plan is to ultimately reduce the teeming support of Biafrans for Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Hope Uzodinma was aware of those created by his fellow politicians, his government and security agencies in Imo State but it has turned against them and it will remain so till the end of Nigeria because they invited what is killing them. They must stop linking IPOB and ESN with the monster they created.

It is on record that ESN was established on 12th December 2020 and Hope Uzodinma was the first person to invite the Army to attack ESN. So, we know our enemies not an innocent priest in Nkwere.

Let Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors leave IPOB and ESN alone and face the consequences of what they brought in our territory. We are sure Hope Uzodinma knows those who terminated the innocent priest. Let him investigate it the way he investigated the killing of Alhaji Gulak Ahmed he killed in Imo State thinking he would implicate IPOB and ESN on the death.

Also the DSS killed our traditional ruler of Aguleri in Anambra State because he hosted Israeli people who were detained in DSS custody for almost a month in Abuja and the traditional ruler hoisted Biafra flag in his house telling Nigeria Government and her army, police and other security agencies that he was a Biafran. DSS killed him to implicate IPOB and ESN.

The general public must understand that Fulani terrorists, bandits and jihadists and not ESN killed the monarch. Our people must be at alert because they are aware that Biafra is going home definitely in no distant future, and that is why the enemy is trying hard to frustrate it. The struggle to restore Biafra has passed Nigeria and her partners in crime who derive joy in slaughtering innocent Christians and Biafrans who believe in God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama in Heaven.

God has endorsed Biafra restoration. We therefore, advise all traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders and other VIPs in Biafra land to be very circumspect. The enemies have a secret agenda to eliminate them and blame it on IPOB just to demonise us. They should take this alert very seriously!

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB