Advertisement

There is palpable tension among members of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of separate meetings by the PDP Governors Forum, as well as the National Working Committee in preparation for Thursday’s Executive Committee meeting.

[poll id=”43″

It was gathered in Abuja, on Tuesday, that supporters of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who filed appeals against the two Court orders barring him from performing his functions as chairman, are upbeat about the possibility of the appeal succeeding before Thursday’s NEC.

One of such persons, who pleaded anonymity in order not to incur the wrath of the judges handling the case, told The PUNCH, “We are hopeful that our appeal will succeed. Should this happen, Secondus will preside over Thursday’s NEC meeting thus putting spanners in the works of those who want him out.

Advertisement

However, an anti-Secondus member of the party leadership dismissed the permutation as “wishful thinking.”

The source who also pleaded anonymity for fear of retribution said, “We have passed this stage. We have an acting National Chairman in the person of Yemi Akinwonmi whose appointment has been ratified by all the relevant organs of the party and is still in charge and we cannot turn back the hand of the clock.” The PUNCH had reported that a Rivers State High Court had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman.

Not long afterwards, a Kebbi State High Court granted another injunction asking Secondus to resume his duties immediately, not soon after he resumed, a High Court in Cross River State granted another injunction barring Secondus from parading himself as national chairman.

It was equally gathered that as at Tuesday, the Senator David Mark-led committee saddled with the responsibility of among other things getting the feuding party members to withdraw cases from court has been unable to get their commitment.

The PDP Governors Forum has scheduled a crucial meeting of its members for Wednesday, September 8 to take a common position ahead of the NEC meeting.

In a notice for the meeting issued by the Director General of the PDP-GF, C.I.D Maduabum, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the governors are to meet to discuss strategies for repositioning the party.

In a statement titled, “PDP Governors meet on party issues ahead of NEC meeting,” Maduabum said, ‘The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum , Aminu Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 3pm.

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.”

“The PDP Governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.”

Thursday’s NEC meeting is expected to take far reaching decisions on the composition of the zoning committee as well as convention planning committee.

–

Source: Punch