TIME FOR LIBERATION

BEING A PRESS TEXT BY COMRADE ELLIOT AFIYO, NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF NORTHERN YOUTHS LEADERS FORUM (NYLF) ON THE 17TH OF SEPTEMBER, 2021 AT NUJ CENTRE YOLA ADAMAWA STATE.

FEMI FANI KAYODE’S (FFK) DEFECTION

We observed the defection by Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) from PDP to APC yesterday with little or no surprise.

We strongly believed that this is the time and season for defections. It is our belief that whenever someone defects, it is obvious that he or she is pursuing something or something is pursuing him or her.

However, we are surprised and astonished with the reason and claims of Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) for his defection, how he influenced the defection, of three PDP’s Governors to APC and his lame claim that he is in the process of influencing the defection of another three PDP’s Governors to APC.

While we remain aloof, tacit and obstetric to his claims that God told him to defect to APC and how he influenced Governors Umahi, Ayade and Matawalle’s defection, we take seriously with unassuming exception, his claim that Governors Ifeanyi Unwuanyi, Bala Mohammed and Sayi Makinde are on their way to APC through his influence.

We are odiously convinced that FFK has the right to use his only and available political weapon and value which is his tongue, we make bold to say that FFK as

we know him, has made a lunatic and vain claim to placate and please his Taskmasters and Paymasters.

We are not surprised with this claim because former President Obasanjo said it on the 30th of August, 2018 when we visited him and I quote ‘”Fani Kayode is my boy, give him food, he will praise and sing for you. (Check Punch Newspaper 31st August 2018). We sincerely believed and truly too, that this is part of his praise singing which he is known for.

We want to state clearly without mincing words that Senator Bala Mohammed has not and will never defect to APC and also, he has never at anytime discussed the issue of defection with FFK. Senator Bala Mohammed is a Nationalist who always placed the National interest above his personal interest. He has and still passing through persecutions, humiliations, prosecutions, character assignations, campaigns of calumny, frustrations, insults and even spiritual attacks. In all these, God has given him the grace to remain steadfast, focused and committed to his ideals which he always defines. Therefore, there is no number of forces which he has not encountered that are pursuing him which would make him to defect to APC.

It is a general and public knowledge that our Nation is sinking and there is every need for Patriots and Advanced Citizens to come together to rescue the Nation. Bala Mohammed by acts of commission or omission, has proved to us that he will be part and parcel of the Rescue Mission. No doubt with people like Bala Mohamed in the boat, Nigeria and Nigerians will be rescued in 2023 from the National conspiracy by the few elites which FFK is a prominent member by his actions, words and deeds.

SOUTHERN GOVERNORS’ DEMAND FOR A SOUTHERN PRESIDENT

It is a good political development that the Southern Governors are now speaking collectively irrespective of political leanings. The call by these Governors is a welcome development but it does not reflect the reality on ground.

Nigeria presently is facing an uncommon and unconventional situation which requires uncommon and unconventional solution by uncommon and unconventional President. It would be recalled that former President Jonathan was sincerely committed to dealing with the security challenges between 2010 and 2011 but was frustrated by some Northern elites who brainwashed the Northerners especially the rural North into believing that Jonathan was killing Northerners. Jonathan was completely blocked by the same Northern elites from purchasing arms to fight insurgency.

It is our strong belief and candid opinion that Nigeria needs a bold and courageous Northerner who will take the bull by the horn and tackle the security challenges which is our major national challenge for now even if it means killing the trouble makers if possible, so as to bring desired peace.

We sincerely appreciate the position of the Southern Governors but we are quick to say that it is not the best option for now.

GOVERNOR FINTIRI PERFORMANCES

We are highly impressed by the infrastructural developments in Adamawa State. We observed with great disbelief that such a feat could be achieved in just two years in Adamawa State that is not part of the oil producing States. We sincerely commend Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his team.

In view of this thereof, we want to assure him that NYLF will do whatever is possible within the confines and ambit of the law, to ensure that he comes back in 2023 to continue with his good works.

To this end, we wish to appeal to other parties in Adamawa State to collapse their structures, support and vote for Fintiri during the Gubernatorial elections come 2023.

In conclusion, we want to assure Nigerians that come 2023, we will have a President that will be referred to as Nigeria’s President of Nigeria’s extraction not Northern or Southern extraction.

We should not be distracted, discouraged or despair because of people that are identifying with or Conspirators because of a pot of porridge. We will surely sing hallelujah in 2023 by his grace.

That you all and God bless you.

Comrade Elliot Afiyo

National President.