Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A road accident occurred at about 5.00pm, September 10, 2021, around Nteje-old road by Eziowelle T-junction, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The crash involved a Mistibushi L300 passenger bus, with registration number: UMZ 40 ZC and a Toyota Camry Car with registration number, AGL 360 FT

According to eye witness, the cause of the Crash was attributed to excessive speed. The driver of the Camry Car was said to be on a very high speed as he veered to overtake on a single carriage way, when he lost control and rammed into an uncoming Mitsubishi bus in an head-on collusion smash.

Eleven persons were involved in the unfortunate crash, with nine persons sustaining seriously injuries. The injured victims were rushed to to Iyi-Enu Specialist hospital, Ogidi, by sympathizers, where 1 person, a female adult was confirmed dead; and the corpse deposited at the Mortuary.

Mainwhile, at about 7pm same day, a tanker ladding with Petrol reportedly tumbled at MCC, along Onitsha-Enugu expressway and was reported to be spilling it’s product when the combined operatives of the FRSC Rescue team and the Fire Service both from Onitsha, came to manage the situation to avoid unforeseen disaster.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi while expressing his sympathy to the family of the deceased appealed to motorists, to always drive with care, under stipulated speed limits, so as to get to their varous destinations safely.

The corps commander commended the combined team of the FRSC and Fire service men for their prompt and well coordination