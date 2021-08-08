Advertisement

The Minister of labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has been told to stay clear from the Conference of Union of Keke operators and owners in the South East particularly in Anambra State..COKUSE

The Conference of Keke Union in South East (COKUSE) handed down this warning weekend while addressing newsmen after their emergency general meeting in Enugu State.

The president of the group Comrade Uzoma Anunihu, condemned Dr. Ngige’s plot to interfere with the recent Concluded state election of the group and claimed of nullifying it in Anambra State.

He said the election was conducted and supervised by the National leadership of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Trade Union Congress (TUC) among other afflicts and statutory bodies were fully represented and inline with the TOAN constitution and other extant laws.

“All these parties were fully and adequately represented during the election.

And it is never the duty of National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct elections rather to supervise such elections inline with such Trade Union Constitution.

Sudenly, Ngige, an All Progressives Congress (APC ) leader in Anambra State has been making frantic move for the cancellation of the election on the flimsy and false allegation that the election produced All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members”.

The keke owners and riders in the entire South East cautioned the Labour Minister to stay clear from the internal affairs of TOAN, since he is not a member of the organization.

They asked Ngige to focus his attention on how to create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths and engage them.

The group said: “There are myriads of youths roaming the streets of the country, suffering from starvation and hunger.

The Minister should tell NIgerians how many youths his party has given employment; the jobs they created since six years ago they have been in the saddle.

It is very sad and unfortunate that Ngige descended so low to interfere on local Keke operators’ election in Anambra State sending representatives to purportedly conceal the election”.

The Keke owners and operators asked Dr. Ngige to apologise to all Keke riders in the South East zone and immediately withdraw his representative who came to Anambra State with the purpose of nullifying the election with immediate effect.

The group said if Ngige was too influential, why did he allow a stranger to snatch Anambra State governorship ticket from his cliche in the party, urging him to go and put his house in order instead of interfering in TOAN election in Anambra State.

Comrade Sylvester Chinweze Obiora was elected as the State chairman in that election via a Congress with his working executives fully elected inline with its TOAN constitution and extant laws, Comrade Anunihu cautioned.