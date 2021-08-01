Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal Abuja, which upturned the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja sacking the Executive of the Party in Anambra State.

The Party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the judgment as ‘Victory for Democracy and the majority of the people of Anambra State who are fully rallying with the PDP and our governorship candidate, Valentine Ozoigbo, in their quest to entrench a purposeful government in the state’.

It noted that with the ruling, the PDP and their flag bearer are on the right side of justice because the judgment was the basis ‘upon which certain individuals who did not participate in our primary are seeking to distract our party and the people of Anambra State ahead of the election’.

Continuing, the party said that with the latest ruling, they were optimistic of “justice in other matters pending in court”. They therefore urged their “supporters to remain united in their determination to work with the people of Anambra State to achieve the party’s aspirations, especially’ as they set to commence a robust campaign in the state.’

It will be recalled that the three (3) man panel led by Justice Ada had on Friday, July 30, 2021 upturned the June 9th, 2021 judgment of the FCT High Court, presided over by Justice Adeniyi, which recognized the Samuel Anyakorah led EXCO as the valid executive Committee of the party in the state.

It was gathered that there was wide jubilation across the state by PDP loyalists following the judgment, which no doubt significantly doused the uncertainty that surrounded the legal battle over the party’s ticket in the state.

Many were however of the view that the legal battle was far from over as those on the other side have vowed to take the battle upstairs.