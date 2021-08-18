Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra state government has sympathised with the Ifeanychukwu motors owner over about 25 luxurious buses gutted by fire recently in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano while inspecting the burnt buses on Wednesday advised transporters to have full insurance on their vehicles in case of disaster or emergencies such as fire.

The governor said that insurance had proven to be an escape route in case of emergencies and used the opportunity to call on the Federal Road Safety Corps, to help remove all abandoned vehicles littering along major roads.

The vehicles gutted by fire belong to Chief Ifeanyichukwu Egwim, of Ifeanyichukwu Motors.

The fire started when a truck loaded with gasoline fell and spilled its content on the major road, thereby igniting the fire and one person reportedly died in the unfortunate incident.

It would be recalled that two persons died and about 14 luxurious buses destroyed in the inferno.