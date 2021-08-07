Advertisement

UPDATE

I just left the DSS Headquarters now along with my colleagues, after our routine visit to Our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is strong in his convictions, and very much high in spirit.

He extended his best compliments/wishes to millions of his supporters across the World, fans and all Umuchineke.

Your prayers and supplications formed part of his larger request.

Our interactions dwelt much on our proffessional services, which highlights remain private.

May the Mighty Name of Chukwuokike be praised forever. Victory is certainly ours.

Thank you all and remain blessed.

Signed,

Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Lead Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB