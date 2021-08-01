Advertisement

If you are a motorist who travels regularly in the North Western part of Nigeria, you must experienced the deplorable condition of Kwanar huguma- Wudil Road. The road is rotten and filled with potholes, thereby making it extremely difficult for motorists plying the road. This road is said to have claimed innumerable lives because of the rot on the road, as one has to dodge potholes from one side to another.

It has been the greatest fear of citizens when embarking on a journey through that route (Jigawa to Kano road).

The road serves as a gate way to many Northern states including Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and some Local government areas of Kano state.

For many times, many lives were lost, cars were destroyed and some passengers are badly injured because of the potholes in the road and tempestuous edges that have no safer alternative.

Drivers especially ones in commercial cars rush out to follow same line for some kilometers that ,which, of course, instigate several accidents on the road of Huguma- Kano.

One Monday was fateful, as I was coming back from Kano to Bauchi, an accident, which I was involved in, occured as a result of drivers using same lane. I counted two other accidents on same day caused by driving on same lane.

The Jigawa- Kano road, therefore, needs to be renovated from the imminent collapse in order to avoid fatal accidents that have been happening all around.It’s an avenue for commercial activities between the states.

I, therefore, urge the government of the Federation and States of kano and jigawa, Ministry of works and transport, FERMA and all other concerned authorities to take the issue on a serious tone as a matter of urgency, in order to save the lives of motorists plying the road as well as the society in general.

Koli, a graduate of mass communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi.

mernoukoli@gmail.com