By Favour Goodness

US based Nigerian Professor and Lecturer, Farooq Kperogi has stated that ‘Terrorists’ have infiltrated Nigeria’s seat of Power in Aso-rock.

Kperogi’s comments aren’t unconnected to the daring attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna by Dare-devil bandits.

In a recent article titled; “NDA attack and Yusuf Buhari’s lavish wedding”, Kperogi disclosed that Aso-rock has since been ‘breached’ adding that it was only a matter of choice for the Terrorists to ‘invade’.

The article read in Part; “People who say the next stop for the terrorists is to invade Aso Rock fail to realise that Aso Rock has already been breached, making its non-invasion by terrorists only a question of choice, perhaps because the chief occupant of the Villa isn’t distinguishable from them.”

“Apart from Aisha Buhari’s claim that she’d relocated to the United Arab Emirates because of “insecurity” in the Presidential Villa, on May 10, the Peoples Gazette reported that “armed men” had “invaded” the Aso Rock residences of Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, and Abdullahi Maikano, an Aso Villa admin officer, and made away with “valuable assets.”

“The presidency all but confirmed the authenticity of the story (after one of its officials initially predictably called it “fake news”) but spiced it up with the mandatory official falsehood statements from the government must have by insisting that the breach was only a “foolish attempt” at burglary.”

“In Nigeria’s more than 60 years of existence, there had never been any record of a “foolish attempt” at burglarising the residences of key government officials in the Presidential Villa.”

“In my May 15, 2021 comments in the aftermath of this incident, I wrote: “If even the most fortified place in the country isn’t secure enough for Buhari’s wife to stay in—and his Chief of Staff is vulnerable to armed raids in it—where’s safe?”