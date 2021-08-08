Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Lionel Messi spoke to reporters at the Camp Nou after it was announced he would leave Barcelona after 17 years at the La Liga club.



The 34-year-old is widely believed to be close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain amid Barca’s financial troubles which prevented Messi from renewing his contract with them.



Speaking in a press conference today Messi said, “I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way. I never imagined it was going to be this way. I would have liked to do with a stadium full of people,” Messi

What Messi means to Barcelona transcends his impact on the pitch.

It was an emotional press conference filled with tears from Lionel Messi.



Messi was however asked by a journalist to smile for the last time in front of the Barca crest.

“I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye,” the Argentinian superstar said.



“I hope I can come back and be part of this club at some moment, in any way and bring something to help this club to be the best in the world,” the six-time Ballon d’Or winner added.



Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he attempted to explain his dramatic exit from Barcelona at a press conference at the Camp Nou.



Barcelona confirmed on Thursday the 34-year-old would not sign a new contract with the Spanish club amid financial concerns “and structural obstacles” which prevented Messi from renewing.



“In recent days I’ve been thinking about what I can say,” Messi told reporters on Sunday. “The truth is I can’t think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I’m not ready for this.

Messi in tears during his press conference