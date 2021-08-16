Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is considering re-commencing the every Monday sit-at-home order it had earlier made, to push for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



The group had last weekend while speaking through its publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful called off the sit-at-home order, saying that the exercise will henceforth hold only on days its leader, Kanu would appear in court.

Meanwhile, despite the suspension of the exercise, Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and other major towns in Anambra State on Monday observed the sit-at-home, making the group to reconsider its stand.



Emma Powerful in reaction to the observance of the order, despite the suspension said that IPOB is no longer forcing anyone to stay at home, but added that people voluntarily decided to observe it to show how they feel about the continued detention of Kanu.

He said the exercise was not entirely banned, but was only suspended, and that since the people are fine with it, the group may reintroduce it. He however said that would be after due consultation.



“Yes, we observed that people decided to sit at home today. We did not tell them to do so, and we did not force anybody. They are doing it to show how they feel about the detention of Kanu.



“We suspended the exercise for this Monday, but after consultation, we can decide to order that people should sit at home again by next Monday. As for this Monday, the people are just expressing their feelings. We are still consulting, and we will let people know,” he said.