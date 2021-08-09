Advertisement

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday reconciled the party’s Anambra State governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo and other aspirants who contested against him.

The governors also appointed one of the aspirants, Senator Uche Ekwunife as chairman of the Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Council for the November 6 election.

Ekwunife was the third runner up during the June governorship primary election after Valentine which Ozigbo won.

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri who spoke to newsmen after the meeting which was held at the Abuja residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, described the meeting between the party leaders and the two frontline aspirants as fruitful.

Fintiri said, “We carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants and it was unanimously agreed that Senator Uche Ekwunife be appointed the campaign Director and she is so appointed.

“ With her appointment, the campaigns for PDP recapturing will soon kick off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra state belongs to the PDP and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election.”

In her acceptance speech, Ekwunife restated her commitment towards ensuring victory for the PDP in the election.