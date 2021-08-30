Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko has summoned Anambra state Chief Judge and five others in the country over conflicting court orders emanating from their states in the last one month.

The CJN, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council, NJC, issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on Monday.

Tanko summoned Chief Judges of Anambra, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Jigawa and Imo states.

A part of the invitation letter read: “My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some courts of coordinate jurisdictions were granting conflicting exparte orders on the same subject matter.

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

“This is even more compelling having regard to an earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in grating exparte applications.