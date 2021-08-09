Advertisement

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are delighted to note that this ghost town and sit-at-home order issued by IPOB leadership was 100% successful. The quest to demand for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeons will continue but from another dimension until they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

We therefore, warmly commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom who made the exercise a huge success irrespective of counter orders from unknown men working for DSS to discredit IPOB and its leadership. We equally thank our gallant security outfit and volunteer members who made this exercise a successful event today 9th of August 2021. The unprecedented success and total compliance that greeted the exercise have sent panic waves down the spine of our oppressors and traitors amongst us that they are nobody in Biafra cause. Now they understand how prepared we are in our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafran Sovereignty, we will display our readiness towards this divine fight for Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria.

As we discover their readiness and commitment towards this fight, the leadership of IPOB have decided to have a review of strategy and the earlier statement made by IPOB about sit at home would be reviewed.

We immensely thank the people of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugwu and Kogi States as well as Igbanke, Idoma and Igede, Igodomigodo people for being part of the success story. We equally extend our appreciation to our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia for their wonderful and total support of this sit at home order

We cannot fail to thank the Biafran Diaspora community for their inestimable contributions and their numerous protests across their county of residence and total support for our leader’s release and our struggle for independence. Biafrans in the Diaspora did us proud on numerous protests going on across the globe.

Above all, we are grateful to the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama for making the exercise peaceful and hitch-free. We are peace lovers and will continue to push for our freedom peacefully till the end of this struggle for Biafra freedom.

The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order today has again further demonstrated that IPOB is intact and has no issues with anybody, we are in unity and we can restore Biafra sooner than expected.

We therefore encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self-determination which is our fundamental right.

How is it a crime to demand for the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was illegally abducted in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria. The rendition is totally against international law but we are watching very closely to see how the world will allow their laws to be broken with impunity by Fulani controlled Nigeria Government and her security agencies.

Very soon the stage will be set for our referendum to decide our fate. The oppressors are already jittery because they know what is coming. It’s already very clear to them that they can no longer stop the birth of our new nation called Biafra.

It’s now clear to all that the zoo has collapsed beyond redemption. Very soon all the subjugated indigenous tribes in the Nigerian contraption will be set free because there is time for everything according to ecclesiastic chapter 3: verse 3 to10 in the Bible, this is the actual time for Biafra freedom and nothing on earth can stop it because Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama has answered our prayers.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB