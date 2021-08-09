Advertisement

In line with its activities aimed at promoting the enjoyment of Human Rights in Nigeria, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France), in collaboration with its local partners, the Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held trainings for security agencies, media and CSOs in Enugu State.

The resourceful trainings were on the platform of the “Strengthening the National Actors Capacities and Advocation for Ending Severe Human Rights Violations in Nigeria project” (SAFE), funded by the European Union and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which is targeted at addressing human rights violations of torture, extra-judicial killings and arbitrary detention.

The training for security agencies on human rights took place on the 26th – 28th of July, 2021. The 3-day training which was aimed at bridging the knowledge gap of security agencies on Human Rights laws and standards had in attendance 26 security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Army (NA), the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Airforce (NAF), NSCDC (Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps), and Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A lot of the participants reported that the training was very helpful in giving an insight on the understanding of human rights and they expressed their interest in conducting a step down training at their various institutions.

Advertisement

The training for the media and CSOs on the other hand, took place on the 29th – 30th of July, 2021. The 2-day training served as a continuous learning exercise for an earlier batch of 20 trainees of the media and CSOs trained on documentation and reporting of human rights violations in Enugu State in October 2020.

The Country Director of Avocats Sans Frontières France in Nigeria, Mrs. Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu in one of her contributions during the training highlighted the need for the media to be at the centre stage on issues of human rights in the country saying “the media is a very powerful tool and when used correctly, it can catalyze social change, we need the media to effectively spotlight and demand for better human rights conditions in our country”.

Beneficiaries of the training were equipped with skills on how to conduct a step-down training to enable them perform a knowledge-transfer to other professionals in the media and CSO space in Enugu State. The ASF France program team would continue to monitor the effectiveness of these step-down trainings and provide support where necessary.

The SAFE project is co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and is being implemented by Avocats Sans Frontières France in Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association and the Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organization.