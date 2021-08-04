Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There are great indications that the Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, may sack Chief Chris Uba from the party any moment soon.

This, it was gathered, was to end the perennial court cases being instituted by Uba, known as the political godfather of Anambra State, against the PDP.

Uba whose sustained litigation against the party was said to have begun in 2002 is seen as a hindrance to the party in the state by some stakeholders.

The court-reinstated state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu , who said his EXCO would endeavour to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, has vowed that those noted for fomenting trouble in the party would be shown their way out of the party.

He said: “You are aware that I’m back and the appellate court has put to rest the issue of the leadership of the party in this state.

“Some people got a court order which they know can not stand just to disrupt what we are doing. We only made a sacrifice by stepping aside to ensure that a candidate emerges because we know that the election of a candidate is bound by time.

“We are not surprised about the court order which removed us. This started in 2002 and is perpetuated by people who are using the party for merchandising.

“They come out every election period and play the same game. We knew it was a temporary game.

“We will commence moves to immediately reach out to our party members, especially the aggrieved ones and try to woo them back into the party.

” But for those who are not easy to bring back to our fold, and have proven to be consistent with fighting the party, we will show them the way out.

“People who are hell bent on remaining in their old ways, we will sack them, but for those ready to change,we will visit them and try to bring them back to us when they show remorse,” Nwobu said.

“Now that Valentine Ozigbo has emerged, he has our collective support, and we will work for him to win the governorship election. We are at home with Ozigbo and we are going to work with him to ensure he wins. There is no doubt about who the candidate of the party is any longer, because that has been settled by the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

He thanked members of the party’s board of trustees in the state for coming together to support him and ensure he returned as chairman but pledged to sack members who are unwilling to turn away from anti-party activities.

“I want to thank the BoT members and other leaders of the party, and all members of the party and its leadership at the grassroots. We are happy that the wishes of the people of Anambra have come to be, and we urge them to rally round the candidate of the party to drum up support for Ozigbo.

When contacted on the telephone, an aide to Chris Uba, who pleaded anonymity, described the threat to sack his boss from PDP as childish.

He said,” Can a son sack the father from the house he ( father) built. Those boys chirping were in school when Chief Chris Uba was made BOT member