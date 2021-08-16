Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the Parish Priest of the Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, has called on politicians in the state to channel their resources on things that would uplift humanity, instead of wasting them on lawyers and judges.

Fr. Obimma, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, expressed worry that political parties and politicians for the Anambra governorship race spend several hundreds of millions of naira in courts for mere intra party conflicts that could be managed internally; whereas majority of the youths still roam the streets without jobs; even as thousands hardly get their daily bread.

“I’m very sad and worried at the rate at which politicians are desperate to grab power. In the build-up for the Anambra governorship election coming up in November, serious of court cases have been springing up here and there, from the biggest political party to the least; only in the desperate bid to grab power, and have control over the wealth of the state.

“In almost all the political parties, there are court cases. Presently, it is a harvest time for Hausa and Fulani judges, who open their mouths wide to grab money from politicians, who cannot control their ego.

“I’ve met some of the politicians at different fora, and advised them to channel their resources on something good and beneficial. Everybody cannot be governor at the time.

“Instead of wasting resources on the judiciary, I would have expected politicians in Anambra to pool such resources together and build industries that would accommodate our teaming unemployed youths, who are currently roaming the streets without jobs.

“Also, there are old people in the society, who have nobody to take care of them. There are also sick people in the hospital, who cannot offset their bills,” he said.

Similarly, a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has called on one of the claimants to the governorship ticket of the party, Chukwuma Umeoji, to withdraw his court cases for the interest of the party, so that APGA would focus on campaigns and winning the Anambra governorship election.

Ezeonwuka expressed sadness that money, which could have been ploughed into the election proper in order to secure victory for the party, was being expended in courts over who becomes the authentic candidate for the governorship election.

While calling on the Umeoji to submit himself to the supremacy of APGA, Ezeonwuka, who is also the proprietor of the Rojenny Game Village, Oba, asked the leadership of the party to devise internal mechanism that would check the repetition of activities, actions or inactions causing internal crisis in the party.