Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu has commended the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for what he described as a democratic stance on Nmamdi Kanu.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Speaking in Enugu, Mr Osita Okechukwu, Zikist and foundation member of APC said the Prof. George Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide stand is not only patriotic but constitutional and democratic.

“Methinks it’s appropriate for Professor George Obiozor led Ohaneze to adopt patriotic, constitutional and democratic stance on our brother Nnamdi Kanu matter. I am in this page with Ohanaeze that due process of the law should be strictly adhered to, which they capped with setting up legal team to monitor the court proceedings. I salute their candour, unlike others who are sentimental.”

It could be recalled that Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural group, has called for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.

Ohanaeze, which is speaking for the first time since the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, said it was not averse to his trial.

In a communiqué issued Sunday after its National Committee (NEC) meeting, at the Ohanaeze national secretariat, ENUGU, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide disclosed that it had constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo Leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

Asked what he means by sentimental, Okechukwu said that some groups had already given Mazi Kanu a clean bill of health before the trail even commenced. “But as a Zikist, who believes on harmonious and corporate Nigeria, its pure sentiments.

“Ohaneze was highly mature on its statement that they are not averse to trial; but wants to ensure the fair trial of the IPOB leader. Like Ohanaeze I identify with the grievances of Igbo youths on the marginalisation, menace of Fulani herdsmen among other issues in the region.

However, this is a phase in national development, which will not endure.”

When asked his take on Ohaneze support for the Southern Governors on Anti-Open grazing, Okechukwu said his only disagreement is that the governors should make land available for ranching. “Is it not paradoxical for Southern Governors who are signatories to the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to now renage?

“My candid opinion and my understanding of the National Livestock Transformation Plan is that a State has the option of going into cattle, goat, sheep, even piggery ranching. And there is no law that says that the cattle ranch in the south must be manned by Fulanis? None to the best of my knowledge.

“And ranching equipment is among the €885 million Agric-Equipment loan. That’s the paradox.”

On the issue of rotation of President to the South, Okechukwu supports the position of Southern Governors, however warns of another paradox.

“The paradox on the issue of rotation of president to the south is the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on rotation. The report is a draw back for some us in APC. The PDP Report breached the party’s constitution by throwing the post open.

“It is more or less today an obstacle to the actualisation of rotation of presidency to the south. In one or two occasions in our meetings, when we push that it is indeed the turn of the South East, our members will remind us of the PDP Cat and Mouse Report.

Reminding us that Buhari will not be on the ballot in 2023 and that covertly the PDP Report is primed for His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to harvest Buhari’s 12 million Vote Bank.”