Advertisement

Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, the Kano-based Islamic cleric famous for his controversial religious commentaries and statements that are regarded as statements mortifying the companions and sacrilegious to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) has been charged to court for blasphemy.

A statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that the development followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and commissioner for justice which prepared charges against the cleric.

Abduljabbar was subsequently arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Kofar Kudu, Alkali Ibrahim Sarki Yola, where the charges that included blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences were mentioned.

Advertisement

The statement added that after the court sitting, it adjourned the case to July 28, while the scholar would remain under police custody until Monday when he would be sent to prison till the adjourned date.