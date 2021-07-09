Advertisement

No fewer than six persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed bandits in Gora Namaye community under Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The bandits invaded the community during the early evening of Friday and started shooting sporadically, killing six persons, injuring several others and setting a vehicle ablaze.

Efforts to reach the police at the time of filing this report were not successful.

This comes barely 24 hours after some communities under Maradun Local government were attacked by armed bandits on resulting in the killing of over 35 persons.

Advertisement

Maradun Local Government is the home town of the state Governor, Bello Matawalle.