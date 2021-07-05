Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Frontier in Anambra state has pledged to work for the victory of the party in the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

The group in Awka on Monday commended the peaceful conduct of the primary election and congratulated Sen. Andy Uba who was declared winner of the contest.

Mr Ikemba Iyke-Iliobi, Coordinator of Anambra APC Media Frontier said though the process and outcome of the exercise did not go down well with some aspirants, the good of the party should not be sacrificed.

Iyke-Iliobi said urgent steps should be taken to avoid jeopardising chances of the APC on Nov. 6 through robust conciliation and consensus engagements to amass the most support for Uba.

“APC Media frontiers notes that this is an unusual time in Anambra, with every major political party having internal issues regarding the process and outcome of their primary elections, but we are mindful that we stand a better chance of winning.

” The APC must manage the fall out of the primary election with care, maturity and humility.

“Anambra state working committee of APC has also congratulated Senator Andy Uba and promised to work with the candidates to reconcile all aggrieved parties in the interest of the party.

“It is therefore in Keeping with the spirit of unity and the urgent need for total reconciliation within the Anambra APC family that we extend our congratulation message to San. Andy Uba the governorship candidate for our great party APC.

The group said it was committed and resolute to do everything humanly possible to bring about genuine transformation in Anambra state by taking the APC message of hope to all the nook and cranny of Anambra.

According to them, we will unanimously give the ruling APGA a resounding red card and bring on board an APC government that will truly make Anambra a shining light not just in Nigeria but in sub-saharan Africa.

“We therefore appeal to all our great and distinguished as parents to Embrace the reconciliation efforts being championed by the party and her agent and focus on the long-term survival of the party which remains paramount

“We also seek the understanding, commitment and wisdom of all members of the party in this critical period, so that we can collectively come out as one big, formidable and United family,” he said.