By Favour Goodness



Frontline contestant in the recently conducted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election, Engr. Chris Azubogu has congratulated Valentine Ozigbo for winning PDP governorship ticket.



Azubogu also extended profound appreciation to his teeming supporters, party faithful, family members and Anambra people in general for their support, patience throughout the campaign and inestimable show of love while he vigorously campaigned in the build-up to the primary held at the Women Development Centre, Awka on June 26, 2021.

In a statement by his Media Office on Friday, the contestant widely known as ‘Mr. Project’ commended the tenacity and commitment of members of his campaign team and that of a preponderance of party faithful at the grassroots who worked assiduously and were ready to vote for him at the just concluded primary, prior to the last minute conspiracies that threw spanners in the works and stifled his legitimate aspiration.



The statement read in part:



“My mission in politics has always been guided by a genuine quest to serve the people’s interest, using the instrumentality of governance. Hence, my aspiration to govern Anambra was borne out of a burning desire to lead a development drive that would propel her to enviable economic and development heights.



“In the bid to actualize that vision, my team and I consulted widely, armed with a message of hope anchored on conversations that effectively addressed the multi-faceted challenges facing dear state and capped with applicable solutions as we interfaced with different strata of society.



“That was the situation before the evening of 24th June when news filtered in that all the delegates we had effectively convinced of a clear people-oriented approach to governance wouldn’t vote in the primary.



“In everything we do, we give glory to God. I congratulate the winner of the marathon and energy-sapping race, Valentine Valentine Chineto Ozigbo as well as heartily wish him and our great party well in the coming general election.



“To members of my family, I thank you for your patience and prayers throughout our campaign.



“To my fans across the divides, I appreciate your unalloyed support while the chase for the PDP ticket for Anambra 2021 governorship election lasted.



“To my teeming supporters within the PDP family, your commitment to earn us our great party’s nomination was topnotch and irrevocable; you refused to bulge, even in the face of clear conspiracies and sabotage from quarters least expected. I cannot thank you enough for believing and standing by our collective aspiration until providence made it impossible for most of you to participate in the process to the very end.



“To Ndi Anambra who were looking forward to my nomination while the process lasted, thank you for your prayers, encouragement and kind words.”



The lawmaker representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency went further to express profound gratitude to the 10 super delegates that voted for him without any form of peck or inducement; as well as those who wanted to vote for him but could not for reasons occasioned by the last-minute shifting of the goalpost.



‘In all, May God’s name be praised,” he concluded.