By Favour Goodness

Self styled Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba has come under fire when the Civil Society Organisation for Security and Election (CSOSE) called for his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming on the heels of his alleged role in the crisis in the party which is affecting the candidacy of Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who was nominated by a faction of the party as governorship candidate of the party in Anambra state.

But Uba had said that he has no hand in the crisis in the Anambra State chapter of the PDP insisting that as a member of the Board Of Trustees (BOT) of the party the right thing and party guidelines must be followed adding that he as a democrat believes in the rule of law.

According to the convener Civil Society Committee for Anambra Election Security (CISCAES) Comrade Kennedy Iyere who spoke with reporters in Awka yesterday, Chief Chris Uba should have been given the Adams Oshimole treatment for his role in the All Progressives Congress crisis.

Though he said he was not exonerating the PDP from the legal battle Val Ozigbo currently faces, he blamed the PDP leadership for allowing Chris Uba to remain in the party, stating that the Party Leaders ought to have removed Chris Uba, long before the primary election, just the same way Adams Oshiomhole was removed by the APC Leaders in Edo State.

Also, he categorically stated that only Val Ozigbo can guarantee victory for the PDP in the Saturday, November 6, governorship poll. Uba who spoke with reporters contended that the PDP has a constituted and laid down guidelines for the conduct of primary elections and congresses adding that with the rulings of the courts he as a democrat must ensure that the law is respected to the letter.

Iyere said the judiciary should know that if they destroy the country through fake verdicts and compromised judgements, the consequences will befall them and their descendants, adding that the judiciary, is being widely expected, to do the needful and honourable thing, at this point in time, by defending and upholding, the victory of Val Ozigbo, thus thwarting a grand design to remove Val Ozigbo from the race, by some enemies of democracy.

He said that the judiciary should not be used, as a means of unleashing mayhem on the candidates of the PDP and APGA, who stand out, as the only viable contenders in the Anambra 2021 governorship race.

According to him, the judiciary should not act funny with Anambra election and if allowed, it will destroy the chances of the PDP and APGA.

It then means, APC will produce the next governor and that will spell doom for not only Anambra but the entire south-east states, saying that INEC, the judiciary and the general public know the truth.