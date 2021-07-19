Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Senior aides to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state, have resigned ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship election, even as more loyalists to the governor are reportedly pledging support to the governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji.

Senior special assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr Chika Ekwenugo and his counter part in Works, Nwachukwu Okpaloka, confirmed their resignation.

They insisted that their decision to dump the Governor was long overdue.

The duo who were until last week Friday loyal members of Governor Obiano’s camp, were reported to have since joined the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the ruling APGA in the state, Umeoji.

Ekwenugo, however commended the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not succumbing to alleged pressure to drop Umeoji.

He described the emergence of Umeoji as the party flagbearer in the November 6 election as a major political victory for the people of Anambra state.

Ekwenugo also appealed to the Governor and other stakeholders to join hands to deliver the party candidate in order to fast track real development in the state.

Sources said more serving aides to Governor Obiano may have perfected plans to pitch tent with the party’s flagbearer for the November 6th governorship election in the state.

“Over 90 serving Aides to Governor Obiano were alleged to have secretly pledged their locality to Hon Umeoji, because we believed that his emergency is the best thing that have happened to the APGA in the state,” the source said.

Already, some members of the state Assembly, including Hon Timothy Ifedioranma (representing Njikoka 1), have joined Umeoji’s camp, describing his emergence as APGA governorship candidste as another victory for democracy and good people of Anambra State.