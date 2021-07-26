Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Amanuke community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state, have appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano, to issue a certificate of recognition to Chief Dennis Ezebuilo, as their constitutional elected traditional ruler.

The community made the appeal at Amanuke Central Primary School Field, Amanuke, while celebrating the release of their ‘crowned monarch,’ Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo from the police custody after the court judgement that granted him bail on self-recognition a few days ago.

It was learnt that Ezebuilo was arrested in Abuja, on July 13 but remanded under police custody, on July 14 by an Awka Federal High Court presided over by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge including alleged impersonation as the traditional ruler of Amanuke and communal incitement against his cousin, Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo who was certified and recognised by the state government.

The case was adjourned to October 13, 2021, for further hearing.

Chief Nweke Oyemezie, a 95-year-old man, who spoke during the celebration, alleged that some individuals were trying to create unnecessary tension in the community by imposing someone whom the God’s of the land and the people didn’t want.

While describing the delay in issuing the Igweship Certificate of recognition to Dennis Ezebuilo, as unacceptable, he appealed for immediate intervention of the State House of Assembly on the matter.

“Amanuke people are not happy that Obiano is still delaying their Igwe’s certificate.

“We are the one that gave him the Igwe.

“The governor should do that so that our people will be happy. We don’t want war but peace,” the elderly man added.

Also speaking, a 86-year-old, Mrs Ugodi Ananwude, thanked God that Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo was set free and returned free and healthy.

She asked God to keep on shepherding him, as he was the man Amanuke people crowned as their Traditional ruler and will keep supporting.

On his part, the former Deputy President General of the community, Comrade Augustine Ejiofor, appealed to the state governor to help restore peace to the community by withdrawing the certificate issued to Chief Alphonsus Ezebuilo and issue the same to Chief Dennis Ezebuilo.

He also begged, wife of the governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano to come to their aide by telling her husband that their rights have been trampled upon.

Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, in his briefed speech, assured his people lasting peace, unity and development in the Amanuke Kingdom as long as he reigns.