By Favour Goodness

Mgbomgbo Village of Agbaja Umumba Ndi Uno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson in a late night fire.

Sources said that fire from lantern used by the aged grandparents caused the fired which consumed them and one of their grandsons and it happened around 11pm on Sunday, July 25.

“The fire came from a lantern they were using as a source of light. A piece of clothe failed on the lantern and ignited the fire.

“Two of the grandsons that were still awake attempted to wake up their grandmother informing her that there’s a fire in their house but the woman with a sleepy eye, dismissed them and asked them to put off the fire.

“One of the grandsons ran out to call for help when the fire increased and another one escaped through the window but the third person wasn’t so lucky as he died with his grandparents,” the source told our correspondent.

It was gathered that the children visited their aged grandparents for holiday where one of them met his untimely death.

The victims are Raymond Anieke- Husband, Caroline Anieke – Wife and the Little Chisimdiri Anikwe, their grandson.

The Executive Chairman of Ezeagu Council area, Hon. Chukwudi Marius Ani visited the family earlier today to condole with them.

The chairman who was accompanied by Rev. Fr. Paschal N. E. and others couldn’t hide his pain and empathised with the family over their loss.

Hon. Ani assured the family of his administration’s support during and after the burial.

The remains of the victims are expected to be laid to rest today but the family said they were waiting for some of their relatives before their bodies are interred.