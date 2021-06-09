Advertisement



Politics is the way that people living in groups make decisions. It is about making agreements between people so that they can live together in groups such as tribes, cities, or countries, with might require people to spend a lot of their time making such agreements.

The participation of Nigerian youths in politics is very less. Is it because the Nigerian youth face poverty, barriers to education, multiple forms of discrimination and limited employment prospects and opportunities? Yes! Due to that, the Nigerian youth are being used as political thugs because educationally disadvantaged youth in the society will surely be a tool for political violence.

The lack of knowledge that the youths can be a creative force and a dynamic source of sustainable innovation, foster a rapid growth and development in all sectors of the economy, perform better in the area of sensitization and mobilization of the electorate during electioneering campaigns, is affecting their inclusion in politics.

The vibrancy of youths makes them indispensable in politics as such their inclusion in politics cannot be overemphasized. If this energy is channeled well into politics it will go a long way to affirm their relevance in the polity of Nigeria.

The youths have innovative ideas and are passionate for change in any capacity they find themselves, but the much desired change in the political landscape can only happen if the efforts of the youth are encouraged by the larger society. The youth need to be given a chance to make use of their intellect. Because the youths are the future, inactive participation in politics, will make Nigeria toy with it’s future, and undermes its existential capacity. The active participation of youths in politics must be seen as a beacon of hope for attaining purposeful and sustainable political leadership and stability.

Therefore, their is need for the elderly politicians to let the youth take the country into their own hands in order to encourage the young professionals from various educational backgrounds to make meaningful impacts in the economy by way of contesting for elections and being appointed into political offices. A passion to serve and move their countries toward a sustainable future must be at the centre of their hearts.



Blessing Felix, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.