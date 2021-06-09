Advertisement

WHEN the country returned to the civil rule in 1999. there was positive excitements and hope but all these enthusiasm and hope conceived has been aborted. The country is now in a very critical condition, facing the danger of fragmentation, poor leadership and representation at all levels.

In spite of this lost of much confidence still there have not been without a few good ones who are undeniably perform as truly peoples servants. While their attendance in the political space equates the voice of reason and are such catalysts of some of the dividend of democracy the electorates enjoying today.

One of such rare breed politician is Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya a member Representing Ajingi,Albasu and Gaya federal constituency. His political trajectory is such with laced with grace as impact and motivation to his constituency’s peoples and other politicians. His political carrier started in 2011 as Kano state commissioner of finance with his awesome performance was elected as a parliament member in the House of Representatives in 2015.

For the constituents peoples his election widely regarded by many as one of the most successful game changer in the annals of history of the constituency before him the constituency is being regarded as neglected in term of truly representation. Ever since he became a member of the lower chamber has brought new Developmental Projects and Standout among former lawmakers that has been in the House before him. He has lived up of becoming one of the most performing the constituency ever produced considering the indelible impact that trailed his representation in term of dividend of democracy he able in provided in the constituents.

Honorable Abdullahi Mahmud has also been constant, stabilising factor in the 8th and 9th National Assembly, following his numerous interventions and mediations on critical national issues affecting nation economic wellbeing.

The dividend of democracy to the constituency speaks louder as set himself goals that prioritize the development of education, health, Infrastructure, youths and women empowerment in the constituents. Since 2015 he defining and exhibiting what a humanist and progressive politician should be. It is a well-known fact that he has shown how capable with evidence of giant both human and capital projects executing in the three Local Governments Areas.

Let me starts with Women Economic Empowerment Program he initiate a special program tag AMG (WEEP), to help women in the constituents to became self economic reliant which thousands of womens undergoing various economic empowerment programs in dry season farming with donations of agricultural tools, Thousands of women trained on Modern Goat Rearing, and 1500 poultry farming all with N20,000 naira as start-up capital. Sunken motorized boreholes with overhead water tanks at various wards of the constituency just mentions few.

On educational development, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has constructed Girls Junior Secondary at Faragai, Shagogo, Chula, Dagagi, Gamarya, Tsangaya, and Karar Dagagi. Boys Technical secondary school at Kademi. At primary schools also constructed primary school at Malamawa and also provided furniture in all these schools classroom. All these projects have been completed and commissioned. He also built blocks of classrooms in 23 out of 30 wards in the constituents which will be commissioned soon. However, in the area of youth development, honorable Abdullahi has secured hundreds of youth jobs which includes Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, Civil Defence, CBN, PHCN and other places both at state and federal level. For those with no formal education, honorable has provide soft skills trainings, cold rooms, machines for irrigation farming and agricultural support to thousands of youth in the constituent in order to fight unemployment.

Toward strengthened the security of lives and properties across the constituents hundreds solar street light provided. Building a new block of Police Divisional Station and fully furnished in Gaya local government while substantial among of funds provided towards in rehabilitation security facilities across the three local government areas.

In fact, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s is a rare humanist Politician whose actions are exceptional gifts that any societies would crave to benefit from. it worth elucidating that a parliamentarian has overcome all manner of obstacles to touch the lives of the people of constituency, and throughout six years of legislative stewardship.

Undeniably dissecting Hon Gaya’s performance for taking dividend of democracy to his constituency’s peoples door step as their representatives in line with yearnings of constituents aspirations.

Ibrahim is the Senior Legislative Assistant of the member Representing Ajingi,Albasu and Gaya federal constituency