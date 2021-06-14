Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An unorthodox security outfit has emerged in Anambra state to help other security agencies to tame cultists and other criminal elements in the state.

The “Bakassi -like” security outfit it was gathered has already moved into action, allegedly killing and burning six suspected criminals in Awka.

The killings and burning of the suspected it was gathered took place on Monday.

It was also gathered that the outfit arrived Awka capital city on Saturday and immediately moved into action.

An eyewitness said the ‘boys’ came mainly for the cult groups which have taken over Awka town in recent time without any response from the police.

However, the State Police Command Spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had no knowledge on the arrival of the security outfit.

“I don’t have any such details before me. Meanwhile I will make enquires please and get back to you,” he said.

A senior police officer, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said some security men arrived the state, but failed to confirm who they were and from where they came.

However a source, said “That’s the only thing I can tell you for now, let’s see how things work out in days and weeks to come.

“If they engage in jungle justice, nobody will talk especially the Lawyers and Human Rights groups, but when Police engage in such, the whole world will tumble and that’s what the State deserves,” he said.