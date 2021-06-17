Advertisement

There was uneasy calm at Ikem Ogor community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State as angry youths razed down houses belonging to the family of one Lawrence Ezeoha popularly known as ‘Oshionwu’ for allegedly killing a mental deranged boy.

Ezeoha, who was said to be in his 70s was said to have shot dead a mental deranged boy identified as Ifeanyi popularly known as ‘Agudo’ for accusing him of being responsible for his mental health on Wednesday.

The deceased according to sources was said to be riding commercial motorcycle otherwise known as (Okada) before his mental illness started few months ago.

A community source told our correspondent that trouble started when Agudo allegedly strayed into Ezeoha’s compound on Wednesday morning and refused to leave the compound, while accusing the him of being behind his illness.

He said “angered by his refusal to leave his compound, Ezeoha, who the deceased had constantly accused of being responsible for his mental illness, went inside his house, took his dane gun and shoot him on the chest.

“Some boys took him to Ikem General Hospital but on arrival he was pronounced dead by doctors on duty,” the source said.

The source further noted that the angry youths of the community following the development, mobilized themselves, went and razed down houses belonging to him and that of his son.

“So the youths wanted to kill the man too but he had turned himself to the police before they arrived. Left with no other choice, they destroyed everything in his house and set it ablaze. They also went and set ablaze the house his son newly constructed.”

When contacted on telephone phone, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said he had not been briefed about the incident.