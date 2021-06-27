Advertisement

The treasurer of Oruku Neighborhood Watch in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state, Mr. Callistus Amushi, has been shot dead by gunmen who laid an ambush for him near his residence in the village Saturday morning.

Community sources said the shooting might not be unconnected with the unending communal conflict in Oruku which has claimed many lives and property since December, 2020 when the conflict was renewed with killing of the traditional ruler, Igwe Chidiebere Mba.

Mba was shot dead by a ‘paid police officer’ from Abuja in December 26, 2020 while one Mr. Okey Ogbodo, who was Chairman of Aguikpa Neighbourhood Watch was gunned down by assailants in Oruku on June 13, this year.

He was said to have attracted the ire of the gunmen for testifying before the Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry constituted by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to investigate the causes of the communal crisis in Oruku Community which led to the murder of the royal father.

The panel has since submitted its report to the governor but it could not be ascertained why the implementation of its recommendations is being delayed by the state government.

Before then, the deputy Chairman of the community’s caretaker committee, Chief Samuel Ani was shot and killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins in the community on February 24, this year.

Amushi’s killing has brought to four, high profile killings since December 26, 2020 when the Inspector General of Police Tactical Squad from Force Headquarters visited the community.

It was during the visit that a member of the squad allegedly shot the traditional ruler and following protests that trailed the murder, Governor Ugwuanyi set up the panel to look into the communal crisis.

The government’s delay to implement the panel’s report and the withdrawal of soldiers from the crisis-torn community about two weeks ago, have emboldened the gunmen to attack their perceived enemies, a resident who doesn’t name mentioned told our correspondent on phone Saturday.

The Chairman of the Oruku neighborhood watch group, Mr Ndubuisi Ani, confirmed the murder of the group’s treasurer.

“Yes, my dear this morning those who have sworn to make the community miserable are it again. This morning they laid an ambush near, Callistus Amushi

residence and killed him.”

Ani noted that they have reported the incident to the police.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer Daniel Ndukwe, told our correspondent that he had not been briefed.