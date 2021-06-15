Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) frontline guber hopeful, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji has appealed his disqualification on June 10 by the Governorship Screening Committee of the party.

The Lawmaker in a letter addressed to the leadership of the party rejected the outcome and decision of the screening Committee for disqualifying him from contesting the guber primary election on June 23.

The member Representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the Hallowed Chamber and Leader APGA Caucus in the 9th Assembly said that the grounds for his disqualification were entirely baseless and unfounded.

Umeoji appealed to the leadership of the party for the reversal of his disqualification in the spirit of justice and fair play which the foundation of the party is anchored on.

“I’m a very loyal party man and a strong financial supporter. My age declaration certificate is from a competent institution.

“I have never faced a primary panel in APGA. There’s no default in my form as all my dues are financially up to date,” he said.

In the same vein, Anambra Progressive Youth Initiative (APYI), Umeoji’s supporters group has also submitted a complaint/petition against the 5-man Governorship Screening Committee appointed by the NWC of APGA on the disqualification of their candidate.

The Group through their Solicitor, Chidiebere Ezugwu issued the screening committee had issued two days (48 hours) ultimatum to furnish them with all the documents relied on to disqualify Umeoji for their perusal and further actions.

They stated that the grounds for Umeoji’s disqualification by the screening committee were purely baseless, false, unfounded and untrue as their was no material or documentary evidence to support it.