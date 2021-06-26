Advertisement

I reminisce about the clichè which says ‘Give Honour to Whom Honoured is Due’, democracy is a game of number in which everyone is playing through.

Let me express my deepest gratitudes and recognize the effort of President Buhari for this giant stride thereby considering our state worthy to positioned and site the institution.

The tremendous contribution given by Jigawa state citizens towards ensuring this administration come on board can’t be overemphasized, they influx massive votes in 2015 and entrusted the current regime to continue in 2019 despite the lingering problems boardered the administration, it gladden the heart of hoi—polloi when the constituted authority resurgences the glittering projects that will strike the right note, I’m indeed impressed with gesture of federal government which placed Federal University of Technology in Jigawa state.

Well, federal government do the uttermost to bring the university into the state, but the centre of controversy remained on where the institution should be sited?

Let us ponder this:

We have four substantial Universities in the state, Federal University, Dutse, Sule Lamido University, Kafin—hausa, Assalam Global University, Hadejia and Khadija University, Majia.

Two of these universities are public varsities while the others are meant for profit making.

The two public varsities which includes Federal University, Dutse is located at Jigawa central while Sule Lamido, University is located at Jigawa Northeast, this clarified that one senatorial district has been sidelined; Jigawa Northwest senatorial district, despite being the most populous zone with higher number of voters turnout, three Emirates out five Emirates, twelve local government out of twenty seven, thirteen state constituencies out of thirty constituencies.

The need to maintain quarter system became undoubtedly and absolutely necessary, so that each zone won’t get behind.

Now, let ponder Northwest:

We’ve three Emirates in the zone; Gumel, Kazaure and Ringim. Gumel Emirate has the famous Jigawa state College of Education, beside the N.C.E certificate the college has school of undergraduate studies affiliated to Bayero University and is awarding degree of Education in various fields, Kazaure Emirates has at least two substantial institutions which includes Hussaini Adamu Polytechnic and School of Information Technology, the third is the most populous Emirate in the zone which has only one school of Islamic and Legal Studies, Ringim.

The University should be sited in Ringim Emirate considering the fact that, the Emirate has an inundated non—to—school, the primary source of income in Ringim Emirate is farming, they’ve a very versatile land and engaged non—seasonal farming; farming take place both in dry and wet season, therefore, University of Technology will be more beneficial in the area due to the needs for the advancement of technological savvy in modern farming meant to maximize profit and ensure food security in the country. Therefore, preferay, the institution should be sited in one of the local government : Ringim, Garki or Babura.

The controversy regarding the siting institutional vacancies in Jigawa state is parting of the way, let us match together this time not allow our differences influence our desires.