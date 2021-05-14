Advertisement

E.A Yankaba

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Thursday, the Kano state commissioner of police Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has ordered deployment of 4,144 Eid praying ground across the state.

247Ureports, reports that the Command in conjunction with sister security agencies and other civil volunteers in the state will work harmoniously for the enforcement of law and order.

This was contained in a statement issued by command’s spokesperson Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Wednesday.

Mr Dikko advised worshippers going to Eid praying grounds to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

“Under aged children and unlicensed persons are not allowed to operate Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, Motorcycles and Bicycles while going to the Eid praying grounds.

“Parents and guardians should always accompany their children with adults while going to Eid praying grounds so as to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents or any unsolicited dealings.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause breach of peace and breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in such act will face the full wrath of the law.

“People are advised to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocol by wearing facemask and observing social distancing throughout the festive period.

“Rigorous patrols and raids of criminal hideouts will continue in order to avert any breach of peace by criminals and miscreants throughout the State,” Mr Dikko revealed.

“The Command has also called on people to use the following phone numbers 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163 for distress calls.