Advertisement

Your Excellency, I write this august letter to you with the heaviest of hearts in a time like this when your administration is being celebrated for the glorious works it has performed in and around the state – from the revitalization of the State’s economy to the rejuvenated commercial activities within the interior communities – to the improved security situation, healthcare among others.

Under the cloud of this euphoria, I write to point your attention to the community of Nanka where many of your prominent aides and stakeholders hail from. Personalities such as the former Commissioner of Health Dr Joe Akabuike, the house of representative member representing Orumba North & South federal constituency, Hon. Okwudiri Ezenwankwo and others.

I point your attention to a very sensitive and important issue – community street lighting. It concerns the refusal of your managers of the community street lighting project to extent the project to include Nanka.

Advertisement

I want to point your attention to the project should it be that you were not aware that the community of Nanka was singled out as the only community [in our locality] that was left out of the street lighting project.

The neighbouring communities surrounding Nanka from Agulu to Awgbu to Aguluzigbo to Isuofia to Ekwulobia to Oko to Amaokpala have there streets lit up under the Obiano administration sponsored community street lighting project.

To the naked eyes, Nanka was intentionally carved out to be denied the lighting project.

It begs the question as to why Nanka was intentionally carved out from being included in the project? What was the offense? What did Nanka commit against the government of Anambra State to warrant leaving Nanka in darkness? It is on record the people of Nanka supported your election into office and your re-election massively. Not only did we support your election, Nanka has remained an APGA community voting repeatedly for APGA candidates overwhelmingly.

Why turn your back on us?

As night-time falls, Nanka community darkens. This is while the surrounding communities stay lightened and bustling with commercial activities without the fear of crime which often is associated with darkness that follows night fall.

A night ride from Awka towards Ekwulobia exposes the neglect of Nanka in its clearest form. From the Amawbia Government lounge to Nise to Agulu – the streets are illuminated and bright and good to the eyes but it terminates at the boundary of Agulu and Nanka as one enters Nanka. From Nanka to Ekwulobia, there are no street lights, just darkness. The darkness terminates at the boundary of Ekwulobia and Nanka. The street light continue at Ekwulobia. The same is the case at the Oko/Nanka boundary. The darkness terminates at the boundary and the light continues at the Oko border.

Why?

Nanka has been a great community that has historical importance to the State and the Nation. Nanka has produced great sons and daughters that have impacted the country and the state greatly. The likes of the Late Dora Akunyili, Prof Ezeilo, Late Ugochukwu Nwankwo [former deputy gov], Late former Chief Justice of Anambra, Okechukwu Adimorah, Late Igwe Nwankwo Ezenekwe, Engr C. C. Onyemelukwe, late Bishop Onyemelukwe, Bishop Ezekafor, Chief Jacob Ememuo [CEO Rock Tama Water], Chief Ebere Nwosu [MD Greenlife Pharmaceuticals], Chief Polycarp Emenike [CEO NEROS Pharmaceuticals], Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Dr. Joe Akabuike – among a host of others.

Nanka should not be sidelined in the manner it has.

Groups in Nanka have taken up the garnet to lighten up the streets on Nanka. A group like Nanka Forum [NF] has launched a program to light up the major streets of Nanka using solar powered lights. They have launched the project through donations from its members.

Mr. Governor Nanka needs your intervention on this matter.

Thank you & kind regards

Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe

Agbiligba, Nanka [0813 669 7979]