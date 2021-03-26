Advertisement

An indigenous construction company, Eckleen Integrated Services, has threatened to sue the Chief Whip of the Senator, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for claiming that the contract for the rehabilitation of Osusu road in Aba was done by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, instead of the company.

Senator Kalu had during a rally in Aba, claimed that the newly rehabilitated Osusu road was done by the NDDC.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, Engr. Uzoma Onuoha, who spoke for the company, described Senator Kalu’s claims as lies and wondered how the senator could claim a job done by the company awarded by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.

He explained that the company is not a registered contractor with NDDC and has never handled any project for the Commission, stressing that he is a business man working for the Abia state government.

Displaying documents issued his company by the Abia State government for the job; Onuoha disclosed that the contract which was awarded in 2018 was duly supervised by the state Ministry of Works.

In his words; “No official of the NDDC at any point in time, visited, monitored or supervised the project. Im in deep shock and annoyance that the former Governor is now laying that the road was done by the NDDC.Im not an NDDC contractor, I have never worked for the NDDC.”

Onuoha described Senator Kalu’s claim as fallacious, misleading and political propaganda aimed at scoring cheap popularity.

“This claim is fallacious, misleading and a lie from the pit of hell,” he said.