Advertisement

…POCACOV confirms Comrade Okeowo PVC Chairman Ogun State



The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese Most Rev Dr.Paulinus Ezeokafor has identified with the POCACOV Initiative of the Nigeria Police Force under IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and describing it as a veritable community policing tools for Youth value reorientation and strategic leadership direction.

He made this known on 2/3/2021 in Awka when the POCACOV Team of the POCACOV Volunteer Clubs for safer school/community led by the state Chairman Prince Donatus Orjiaakor visited him as part of measures to strenghten the community members committee and to deepen the campaign.

The Bishop who expressed satisfaction after receiving the brief and scope of POCACOV, assured on his readiness to set the ball rolling by involving other Catholic and other Religious leaders in the planned program of action of pocacov and to ensure that everybody is involved for youth value reorientation, strategic leadership direction for a safe,peaceful and secured communities.

Advertisement

He however scheduled a meeting of POCACOV Volunteer Advisory Council to be hosted by him between 5th to 8th May, 2021 in Awka.

Responding, the Anambra State Chairman of the Pocacov Volunteer Club Prince Donatus Orjiakor thanked the Catholic Bishop and those around for identifying with the POCACOV Initiative and assured that POCACOV Will continue to identify and work with different stakeholders for youth value reorientation,self discovery, strategic leadership direction for a safer school/community.



Similarly,the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices(POCACOV) has confirmed comrade Segun Okeowo as the Ogun State Chairman of the POCACOV Volunteer Clubs (PVC) for safer school/community.

According to the National Coordinator POCACOV,CSP Ebere Amaraizu,Comrade Segun Okeowo has been an integral member and stakeholder of POCACOV in Ogun state and desirous to deploy those efforts aimed at bringing about safer school and community.

Comrade Segun Okeowo is the Former President Sagamu Youth Congress,a community leader and also a youth leader and special adviser AMORAN Ogun State as well as Executive Director Nickys Mission Foundation.



The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices(POCACOV) is a community driven program of the Nigeria police Force under IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu aimed at saving Nigerian Children and Youths from the claws of cultism and other vices through Advocacy, Awareness Creation and Sensitization, Reorientation and mentoring.

It is also a community driven Program involving different stakeholders for safer school and community.