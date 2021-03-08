Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The purported plans to recall the Senator representing Imo west senatorial district at the National Assembly, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has continued to cause repeated fight between the supporters of the former Governor and that of Uzodinma’s.

A political group, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) said to be affiliated to Senator Hope Uzodinma, according to reports, had initiated a legal process to recall the Senator on allegation of incompetence.

247ureports gathered that another pro-Okorocha women group from the zone, Association of Orlu Women for Good Governance (AOWGG), has accused the Uzodinma-led government to have earmarked over N1Billion for the recall process, advising the Governor to desist from such unwarranted expenditure of Imo task payers money.

The women’s group led by its National President, Mrs Bailia Chibuike has advised Governor Hope Uzodinma to face governance and stop chasing shadows.

Bailia, in a press statement described the move as disgraceful to the people of Orlu zone.

She said, “the state government should take back the N1bn reported to have been given to OPOCA for the said recall and use it to pay salaries of workers and pensioners.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo state on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, in an interview said that OPOCA is not going back on its planned move to bring back the Senator.

The SSA who doubles as the National director (Publicity) of the group added that the Senator had failed to represent the zone well at the NASS.

He said, ” Okorocha was wrong to have launched a campaign of calumny against Governor Uzodinma who is also from Orlu zone.

“It is said that ‘he who obstructs the peace of the beehive should endure the pains of the bees’ stings’. The former Governor has crossed the red line and must be brought back home.”

Meanwhile, youths operating under the aegis of Imo West Youths for Good Governance (IWYGG) have demanded that the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri and his Youths Affairs counterpart, Eric Uwakwe be sacked for allegedly leading thugs to attack a serving Senator.

The Board of Trustees chairman of the group, Prince Wisdom Nwauwa, in a press release, asked the Governor to hand the two aides to the police for prosecution.

According to him, “the recent attack on Okorocha who is a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was another sad commentary on our democracy.”