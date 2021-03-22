Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A Chief Magistrate Grade I in Onitsha, Anambra state, presided over by I. C. Ogugua Esq., has ordered the Police Area Commander for Onitsha, John Obuagbaka, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, to release forthwith, four vehicles impounded since February 19 this year

The order was sequel to an oral application made brought before the court by the vehicle owners, including Igwe Amaobi, Friday Ngwuta, Kalu Kalu and Lucky Etoaghware.

In the Charge No. MO/91C/2021, the applicants, through their legal counsel, Victor C. Alo Esq., had made the application praying the court to order the Area Commander to release with immediate effect, four buses, both Mitsubishi L300 and Shuttle with vehicle number plates NZM 202 ZL, ATN 325 ZR, ATN 968 ZK and NKK 368 RT.

However, in what appeared to be disobedience to the court order, the applicants have filed Form 48 before the court, asking the Area Commander to take notice that unless he obeyed the direction of the court in the order to wit: “It is hereby ordered to release the following vehicles seized at the Area Command Office Onitsha: NZM 202 ZL, ATN 325 ZR, ATN 968 ZK and NKK 368 RT.belonging to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, including their documents, you shall be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison”.

Counsel to the defendants, Victor Alo told newsmen that failure to obey the court order with few day of filing this Form 48, he would file Form 49 which is committal proceedings against the police.