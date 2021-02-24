Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Malla Bibi Dogo has berated the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for calling Governor of Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed a terrorist.

Bibi Dogo stated this today when he addressed Journalists in Bauchi, He requested the leadership of the PDP and Benue State House of Assembly to call Governor Ortom to order for the image of the party as against destroying it by the Benue state Governor.

“ortoms action portray him as a man who didn’t love this country, who didn’t care about the unity of this country, who didn’t care about the truth, who doesnt



care on how fellow human beings were maimed and killed,”

PDP stalwart said Governor as a leader and stake holders who was elected by his people and he sworn in to protect the constitution of Nigeria has spoken the true situations and happenings in the country in order to caution self centered leaders and Nigerians on the need to promote peace understanding and unity.

He explained that the Governor Bala spoken the truth about the issues at hand and cautioned the reckless actions of some state Governors that threatens the Unity of Nigeria.

Bibi Dogo said its true that Governor Ortorm started the preaching of hatred and violations of fundamental human rights of Nigerians that give them the right to move and stay in any place of their choice in the country by creating anti open grazing laws, and the recent ultimatum given to Fulani herds men to live Ondo state is a clear violation of Fulani but the critics of Bauchi Governor keep quiet when the governors were making their utterances.

He said if Falana and other critics really has the interest on the unity of the country they should first condemn the actions of governors of Benue and Ondo States, “recently there is problems that occurred in Ibadan Oyo state capital which also threatens the unity of the country but the critics if Bala didnt say anything.

Bibi Dogo said our country is in a desperate need of competent, transparent, detribalised and resourceful leader with democratic credentials to move the nation forward like Governor Bala Mohammed who always speaks the truth no matter how bitter it is in the best interest of the country.

He said: “Bala’s doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for six consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date years after he left office, and a man of integrity with this track record will not support crime and criminality but he can advised and said the truth no matter how bitter it is.”

He said Governor Bala Mohammed as an elected Governor, has a right to protect not only the interest of his own people, but the interest of Nigerians.

“I know what His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, *Senator Bala Mohammed meant for his statement on herdsmen issues in Nigeria and I also heard the reaction of Governor Ortom of Benue state. It is very very ungubernatorial, Governor ortom is a somebody who is well known. If you can remember he was an APC Governor and because of his dismal performance he was denied a ticket for second term and he came to PDP and PDP gave him opportunity thinking that he will change.”

“So I am disappointed with the remarks came out from Governor Ortom over what my Governor said. Senator Bala Mohammed was not talking as a sectional leader, but Mr Ortom you must to know that Governor Bala is qualified to lead this country.”

Bibi Dogo recalled on how Governor Ortom used herdsmen and farmers crisis to won his second term, said what Governor Bala Mohammed achieved in Bauchi in less than two years was better than that of Governor Ortom in six years in Benue state.

“Unfortunately if you go to Benue state today, you will discover that what Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed achieved in about two years in office in Bauchi is far than that of Ortom of about 6 years. In fact there is no development in Benue state even paying salaries for workers became a problem for ortom. We have seen how the people of his state protested against him over his inability to provide them with necessary social amenities.”