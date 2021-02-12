Advertisement

urges South East to embrace party

Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani on Thursday declared that his party, the All Progressives Congress has no more faction.

Nnamani however, appealed to the people of the Southeast geo-political zone to embrace the party and take advantage of the membership registration and revalidation exercise to join the party.

The former President of the Senate spoke shortly after revalidating his membership of the party, in his ward Amechi.

He described the APC as a party that has been responsible for the growth, solidarity and progress of Nigeria.

Nnamani noted that APC is the only party that will provide the needed platform for the people of the Southeast to participate in the center and not just to participate only in states in the zone.

Nnamani added: “I therefore, call on every person that is 18 years and above to try and find time to register to join the national movement. It is national because APC is poised for the growth of the country. It is possible that our people participate in nation building. Let our people be in the mainstream of things in Nigeria and that is APC.

“APC is the party for everybody and the president has emphasized the need for people to register from bottom up. It is a practice we call participatory democracy to enable us elect people that will rule the country. We want to know the number of persons we have in every polling unit. We have enough materials”

Nnamani stated that Ndigbo would be doing a disservice to themselves if they fail to capitalize on the opportunity provided by the exercise to identify with the party, stressing that the quantum of Nigerians that have jumped ship indicated that the APC was the place to be.

“This is a national party and I will like our people to demonstrate their enthusiasm, their patriotic role and join the winning time. Registration is an indication that we are ready to participate’, he added

Earlier, the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, had in his remarks said with the ongoing registration / revalidation exercise, the APC was preparing the ground to take over the 5 states of Southeast geo political zone in the next general election.

He however, called on people of the state and South East to take advantage of the registration and make the APC a household name in the Southeast.

Nwoye, said APC remains the party to beat in 2023 general election, adding that the party has all it takes to remain in power beyond 2024.