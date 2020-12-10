Advertisement

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina have been vilified and castigated more than any other members of the Buhari’s cabinet. At the moment, the trio seems to have committed unpardonable crimes against the Nigerian masses. By virtue of Nigerian history, the trio is likely to be vindicated and celebrated by the Nigerian people after leaving office.

The tragic memory of the extra judicial killings of harmless Nigerians in Odi, Bayelsa State and Zaki-Biam, Benue State has gone into obilivion. The principal actor of the unfortunate incident and some of his cabinet members are currently national heroes. Similarly, the actors of successive administrations enmeshed with official corruption and human rights’ subjugation are beneficiaries of the kind gesture. One could have expected these statesmen to bury their heads in shame and retire from public space. Ironically, they have consistently lectured on topical national matters, endorsed political candidates and aspired for elective posts without hostile reactions from the Nigerian masses.

Lai Mohammad, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina would continue to defend the Buhari- led administration at all costs because they have nothing at stake. They are conversant with the historical precedent of Nigerian people. A people who usually fail to appraise and hold their political leaders accountable after leaving office but only sing their praises and hold them in high esteems.

Many accolades await the trio after leaving office. They await numerous calls from professional associations, trade unions, students’ body and the Nigerian populace to deliver talks on their fields in relation to good governance. They may also be rewarded with honorary titles and elective posts by the people. Any of the present opposition parties may also request for their service eventually if entrusted with political power.

Should the trio be blamed for their present action when it would definitely open more opportunities for them? President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, are also living witnesses to this generous gesture. They were henchmen to General Sani Abacha dreaded military regime. And the duo has kept soaring momentarily in personal capacity.

The Nigerian system would continue to produce hundreds of Lai Mohammad, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina. Even the resignation of any of them from Buhari’s cabinet won’t make a difference. A countless number of people will jostle for any vacancy in the incumbent administration and keep rationalizing the extra judicial killings, unlawful incarceration, insecurity and bad economy bedevilling the nation.

The Nigerian masses must demand and work towards the level which every public office holder and their appointees face dire consequences such as widespread disapprobation, political ostracism, and prosecution by any court of competent jurisdiction or the International Criminal Court (ICC) over looting public funds, gross misconduct, abetting crimes and other administrative recklessness.

Binzak Azeez writes from the faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife